Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Microsoft takes off with Copilot at the controls

The big beast is transforming into something much more interesting after its expensive — and successful — bets on AI

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

Microsoft: AI is the new Word

Microsoft has always been more of a big beast than a sexy beast. An often-clunky operating system and a ubiquitous set of office products may not be the most exciting offering in the tech universe, but the company has proved astonishingly effective at pulling in the cash over the years...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.