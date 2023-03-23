The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Bakkie is early favourite for new Stellantis assembly plant
Just like with Covid, there’s a long version of TB. The condition, called post-TB lung disease, can emerge even after people with TB have finished their courses of treatment
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
Microsoft: AI is the new Word
Microsoft has always been more of a big beast than a sexy beast. An often-clunky operating system and a ubiquitous set of office products may not be the most exciting offering in the tech universe, but the company has proved astonishingly effective at pulling in the cash over the years...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Microsoft takes off with Copilot at the controls
The big beast is transforming into something much more interesting after its expensive — and successful — bets on AI
Microsoft: AI is the new Word
Microsoft has always been more of a big beast than a sexy beast. An often-clunky operating system and a ubiquitous set of office products may not be the most exciting offering in the tech universe, but the company has proved astonishingly effective at pulling in the cash over the years...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.