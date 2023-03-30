A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
Everybody loves a sparkler, but there has come to be a realisation that the radiance of the Romeo and Juliet moment can be dimmed if there’s a suspicion that the rock in question might have been dug up by an enslaved child to boost the Swiss bank account of some murderous warlord. Gemfields is keen to stress its ESG credentials, working to minimise the environmental effect of its operations while maximising the benefit to the communities around the mines and its host nations in general.
This gives confidence to the luxury brands Gemfields supplies and also to the consumer that the bauble they are proud to sport is not a monument to exploitation, but a positive benefit for development in its country of origin. Gemfields is mining high-quality emeralds in Zambia through Kagem Mining and rubies in northern Mozambique at Montepuez. It feeds the stones into its legendary Fabergé brand, the jeweller of choice to Tsarist Russia until the Bolsheviks brought that party to an abru...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Polish the gems and the image
Gemfields expects another strong year
Everybody loves a sparkler, but there has come to be a realisation that the radiance of the Romeo and Juliet moment can be dimmed if there’s a suspicion that the rock in question might have been dug up by an enslaved child to boost the Swiss bank account of some murderous warlord. Gemfields is keen to stress its ESG credentials, working to minimise the environmental effect of its operations while maximising the benefit to the communities around the mines and its host nations in general.
This gives confidence to the luxury brands Gemfields supplies and also to the consumer that the bauble they are proud to sport is not a monument to exploitation, but a positive benefit for development in its country of origin. Gemfields is mining high-quality emeralds in Zambia through Kagem Mining and rubies in northern Mozambique at Montepuez. It feeds the stones into its legendary Fabergé brand, the jeweller of choice to Tsarist Russia until the Bolsheviks brought that party to an abru...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.