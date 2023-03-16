Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The New Zealander will be in charge of about 100 emerging and developed countries outside the major new vehicle markets, including South Africa
Nicotine patches, pills and chewing gum increase a smoker’s chances of quitting. None of these are available to people who use South Africa’s state health facilities
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
International Holding Co: Wrestling to the top
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, TbZ to his pals, is a busy man. The brother of Abu Dhabi’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, is the
United Arab Emirates’s national security adviser and the chair of its state holding company, ADQ; its largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank; and its $790bn Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; as well as its mysterious International Holding Co (IHC) — yet he still finds time to indulge his passion for submission fighting on the global stage via the Abu Dhabi Combat Club. ..
JAMIE CARR: How the obscure IHC wrestled to the top
It may not be the most transparent of companies, but it’s certainly becoming a decent-sized one
