JAMIE CARR: How the obscure IHC wrestled to the top

It may not be the most transparent of companies, but it’s certainly becoming a decent-sized one

16 March 2023 - 05:00

International Holding Co: Wrestling to the top

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, TbZ to his pals, is a busy man. The brother of Abu Dhabi’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, is the United Arab Emirates’s national security adviser and the chair of its state holding company, ADQ; its largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank; and its $790bn Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; as well as its mysterious International Holding Co (IHC) — yet he still finds time to indulge his passion for submission fighting on the global stage via the Abu Dhabi Combat Club.  ..

