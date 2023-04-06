Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Shein in the fast lane of fashion

Shein has led the way in turning the traditional model of trendsetting in the fashion industry on its head

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 05:00

Shein: In the fast lane of fashion

The traditional model of trendsetting in the fashion industry was that a pronouncement would come out from some lofty atelier in Paris that this season sleeves should be the size of spinnakers and hats like satellite dishes, and the world would tug the forelock and follow suit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.