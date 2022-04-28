JAMIE CARR: Rheinmetall’s fortunes of war

Rheinmetall: Fortunes of war

Devotees of the foot-long business card will deplore the use of the abbreviation Rheinmetall rather than its more august title of Rheinische Metallwaaren- und Maschinenbaufabrik Aktiengesellschaft, but the German arms manufacturer is one of many defence stocks that has been outperforming the market due to the likelihood that the “special military operation” in Ukraine will cause a rapid rise in defence spending. ..