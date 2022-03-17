GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: War (what is it good for?)
Not much, writes Jean Pierre Verster, but there are some stocks investors should have their eye on
17 March 2022 - 05:00
Markets tend to be very efficient in discounting the impact of known events into the price of financial assets. Making investment decisions in reaction to market-moving events is therefore ill-advised. By the time an investor buys an asset that would obviously benefit from a recent event, or sells an asset that would clearly be affected negatively by such event, it is often already too late.
This is why the best default investment action in times of uncertainty is to do nothing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now