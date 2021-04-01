Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Remarkably prescient AdvTech BL PREMIUM

If you’re looking for a perfect example of the divergence of educational outcomes during the pandemic, you could do worse than look at AdvTech’s results announcement. On the one hand you have its SA operations pivoting seamlessly to online learning within three weeks, on the other, you have the Kenyan government’s decision to abandon the academic year completely. Around the world well-resourced private schools are delivering the best possible remote education under the circumstances, while those without laptops and decent internet have been left stranded.

Never have the benefits of investing in private education been so starkly demonstrated, and AdvTech saw enrolments across its schools division rise 5% in the year despite inevitable withdrawals for financial reasons. The company introduced a case-by-case financial support programme aimed at those most in need, which helped 5,386 families...