Mining sector: Time for a makeover

If delegates wanted to play a drinking game at the 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week, drinking a shot every time the phrase "social licence to operate" was uttered would have had them three sheets to the wind in no time.

The expression captures the idea that companies no longer just need regulatory permission to operate; they also require approval from stakeholders and society at large. It was a favourite cliché among speakers at the event.

In fact, a recent EY survey of more than 150 global mining executives found that their largest concern is retaining their licence to operate.

It’s not hard to see why, given their environmental and social track record in the context of diminishing natural resources, rising inequality, community unrest and climate change concerns.

Still, rebranding the mining sector as green, socially conscious and sustainable is a tall order for even the savviest of marketing gurus. But cleaning up its image — and its act — is something the industry must pursue to secure its future.

It has some way to go.

For example, for Anglo American to produce 40kg of copper today requires 16 times more electricity than it did 120 years ago. And processing it now uses double the amount of water.

Community unrest around mines is growing. In SA, in particular, the Minerals Council SA has noted a definite upward trend as dissatisfaction over widespread poverty and unemployment deepens.

Tackling this is something Barrick Gold, the second-largest gold miner in the world, has prioritised. Just last week it entered into a joint venture with the Tanzanian government to oversee future gold mining operations in that country and settle a long-running tax dispute between the two.

"Industry and its investors still have some way to go adapting ... to the expectations and demands of a changing world, not least by creating catch-up opportunities for societies that have been left behind in emerging countries," says Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow.

Miners are also feeling the pressure to decarbonise their operations as action over climate change intensifies. Carbon taxes look set to hit them where it hurts.

"Miners need to be part of the solution, not the problem," says Paul Mitchell, EY’s global mining & metals advisory leader. "Hence their engagement around topics such as the circular economy and green mining of the future."

Discussions on those — especially the latter — were a prominent part of the mining indaba.