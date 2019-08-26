Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Gavin Watson’s death: what will the repercussions be? Over at the NPA, Watson’s unexpected demise might actually make life easier BL PREMIUM

News of the death in a car accident this morning of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson solves two immediate problems. First, it will lead the front pages of most daily newspapers tomorrow morning. Second it will make life much simpler for Shamila Batohi and her colleagues at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecuting corruption.

An explanation of the first is hardly necessary. This is a Big Deal, whether it was an accident, an “assisted” assassination or a suicide. Watson, 73, in the wake of evidence by a former employee, Angelo Agrizzi, to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, was one of the central figures, allegedly paying bribes to a wide range of politicians and officials in return for contracts for Bosasa, (now called African Global Operations or AGO) to supply services in prisons and other state institutions both before and (mainly) during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.