Bosasa boss Gavin Watson grilled on tax payments

27 June 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson with former president Jacob Zuma in April 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gavin Watson, the CEO of corruption accused facilities company Bosasa, has appeared before a confidential SA Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry, a day after he was due to answer questions about his R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign.

The inquiry, conducted in Pretoria, issued summons for Watson to appear before it on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about whether he and his group, now trading as African Global Operations, gave accurate information to Sars about their tax affairs.

Ramaphosa asks to cross-examine Mmusi Maimane and Bosasa’s Gavin Watson

‘Crucial’ that president interrogates witnesses in public protector probe
2 weeks ago

DA denies raising money laundering issue in Ramaphosa probe

Money-laundering charges could end Ramaphosa presidency
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa must ‘come clean’ about Bosasa donation, Julius Malema says

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is probing Ramaphosa over a R500,000 donation by the disgraced facilities management company
1 day ago

Stop ‘delaying and frustrating’ public protector’s probe, says Maimane

The public protector has implicated Cyril Ramaphosa in the Bosasa case, and the DA leader claims the president puts his party before people
1 day ago

Mkhwebane’s report poses a threat to Ramaphosa’s leadership

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bosasa donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign could pose a significant threat to his leadership
1 week ago

