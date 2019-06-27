Bosasa boss Gavin Watson grilled on tax payments

Gavin Watson, the CEO of corruption accused facilities company Bosasa, has appeared before a confidential SA Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry, a day after he was due to answer questions about his R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign.

The inquiry, conducted in Pretoria, issued summons for Watson to appear before it on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about whether he and his group, now trading as African Global Operations, gave accurate information to Sars about their tax affairs.

