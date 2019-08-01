ANN CROTTY: Ebrahim Patel’s road to hell
Ebrahim Patel’s interventionist intentions are good, but set a dubious precedent
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Judging by Pioneer Foods’ recent announcement that it will be acquired by PepsiCo, it’s apparent the putative merging parties have been through what you might call the "Patel process".
Section 4 of the firm-intention announcement contains all sorts of earnest undertakings that read as though they were copied from the template created by the former economic development minister, Ebrahim Patel, in the 2011 Walmart deal. Patel is now in a more powerful position as minister of trade & industry.
