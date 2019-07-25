EDITORIAL: Don’t let PepsiCo fizz you about SA
Political upheaval has driven the valuations of blue-chip SA companies so low that it’s almost an offer too good to refuse for foreign multinationals
It would be tempting to see PepsiCo’s offer to buy Pioneer Foods — the company that makes staples including Ceres fruit juice, ProNutro and Weet-Bix cereals, Sasko bread and Marmite — as crunching evidence of a new foreign zeal for SA assets
And there’s much to support this view. For one thing, the cold numbers of the deal are impressive: Pioneer, being sold for R24.4bn ($1.7bn), would be PepsiCo’s second-largest deal outside the US since 2010, after its $3.2bn purchase of Israel’s SodaStream last year.
There’s also been a raft of other corporate action on the JSE of late. Elsewhere, Israeli firm Central Beverages Company (CBC) plans to buy out dairy company Clover for R4.8bn and German group Aton is still set on buying the 117-year-old oil and gas company Murray & Roberts.
On the face of it, you could see this as triumphant affirmation that foreign investors have bought into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reforms, and that the investment taps are likely to open.
But the real picture is far less clear-cut.
PepsiCo’s deal, as well as that of CBC, is certainly a vote of confidence in some of SA’s more formidable companies, which run impressive operations. But these mega-transactions are being struck despite the political leadership — not because of it. Political upheaval has driven the valuations of blue-chip SA companies so low that it’s almost an offer too good to refuse for foreign multinationals with access to cheap debt.
Consider what happened with Pepsi. In March 2017, it was rumoured to be on the verge of making an offer for Pioneer, whose stock was around R180. Pioneer warned shareholders a possible "material transaction" was in the works, without naming the party. But a month later Pioneer said the deal was off. "Due to the recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in SA and the potential for additional downgrades, the parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time."
(PepsiCo, ironically, doesn’t control the Pepsi SA cool drink brand — The Beverage Co does.)
At the time Pioneer CEO Phil Roux told the FM he’d been working on a deal for 10 months, but the US group (which he wouldn’t name) "got scared of what it saw happening in SA".
The political environment is hardly more settled than it was two years ago. SA’s truth-challenged public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to be on a one-woman quest to oust the government, based on flaky evidence. And with finance minister Tito Mboweni asking parliament for an extra R59bn to bail out Eskom (on top of the R23bn it got this year), the fundamentals are, if anything, worse than two years ago.
But with Pioneer’s share price having slid to R70 before the offer, the discount is tantalising enough to compensate for the political risk.
It reinforces what Stuart Theobald, chair of researcher outfit Intellidex, wrote this week: "Anything is a buy at the right price — in SA, decent assets with decent potential returns are available on the cheap."
But don’t be fooled into reading this as a sign that the SA economy is on the up, he says.
There are other factors too. For one thing, PepsiCo has its sights firmly set on using Pioneer as a beachhead to expand into the rest of Africa. Pioneer’s well-entrenched brands, which are exported to 80 countries, are as good a place to start as any, if you’re looking to get exposure to countries with growth north of 6%.
And when you’re buying that launchpad at a nearly 100% discount to what you would have had to pay two years ago, it’s a hard deal to turn down — if you believe anything is remotely salvageable in the country in the longer term.