EDITORIAL: Don’t let PepsiCo fizz you about SA

It would be tempting to see PepsiCo’s offer to buy Pioneer Foods — the company that makes staples including Ceres fruit juice, ProNutro and Weet-Bix cereals, Sasko bread and Marmite — as crunching evidence of a new foreign zeal for SA assets

And there’s much to support this view. For one thing, the cold numbers of the deal are impressive: Pioneer, being sold for R24.4bn ($1.7bn), would be PepsiCo’s second-largest deal outside the US since 2010, after its $3.2bn purchase of Israel’s SodaStream last year.

There’s also been a raft of other corporate action on the JSE of late. Elsewhere, Israeli firm Central Beverages Company (CBC) plans to buy out dairy company Clover for R4.8bn and German group Aton is still set on buying the 117-year-old oil and gas company Murray & Roberts.

On the face of it, you could see this as triumphant affirmation that foreign investors have bought into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reforms, and that the investment taps are likely to open.

But the real picture is far less clear-cut.

PepsiCo’s deal, as well as that of CBC, is certainly a vote of confidence in some of SA’s more formidable companies, which run impressive operations. But these mega-transactions are being struck despite the political leadership — not because of it. Political upheaval has driven the valuations of blue-chip SA companies so low that it’s almost an offer too good to refuse for foreign multinationals with access to cheap debt.