FRED KHUMALO: Rare and fine African cuisine
My goat stew, made with the choicest cuts and served with chapati, was a pleasant surprise. I couldn’t help but have another bottle of palm wine
12 March 2020 - 05:00
I am generally sceptical when people recommend a restaurant that specialises in African food. Many of these recommendations have turned out to be huge disappointments. Most turn out to be an insult to the nomenclature African cuisine.
African food isn’t just pap and braai meat, or samp (with beans) and pig trotters. Or, for that matter, a smiley (township lingo for a sheep’s head). The food I was raised on was varied and contained lots of vegetables, and some meat if and when we could afford it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now