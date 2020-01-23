Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Why an indemnity form is irrelevant In the tragedy of the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who drowned, an indemnity form is irrelevant. The buck stops with the headmaster BL PREMIUM

The statement I’m about to make is by no means original. But it is something that has to be said over and over before it sinks into our collective consciousness, and we make the necessary adjustments.

We are a society that, in both the public and private sectors, refuses to take responsibility. We are always passing the buck, pointing fingers.