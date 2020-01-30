Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: When looks deceive Was the magistrate who freed a man accused of rape because he appeared to be effeminate ignorant, or was she just incompetent ? BL PREMIUM

People in the townships are, by and large, generous. You can drop in unannounced and they’ll proceed to offer you something to eat or drink.

However, experience has taught me not to take this munificence for granted in "Januworry". Having overspent during the festive season and paid for their children’s return to school, township folk — most folk for that matter — don’t have much to offer in terms of refreshments during this lean month. All there is in the fridge is half a cabbage, a slice of tomato, a bottle of tap water and maybe a six-pack of beer. Not good.