Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Lambasted by a babalas I ordered lamb rogan josh, perhaps because my head was feeling rather woolly after Chiefs beat Pirates BL PREMIUM

There are few things on earth more painful — if you’re an Orlando Pirates fan — than to lose to Kaizer Chiefs. You could lose to Maritzburg United, or Black Leopards, or even Moroka Swallows and other fourth-tier clubs, but don’t lose to Kaizer-bloody-thieves.

Pirates dominated the game and ran rings around Chiefs. But they had a formidable goalkeeper. Yes, at the end of the game, their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was voted man of the match. And the cowards celebrated that fact. Let’s face it, when your goalkeeper is man of the match it says a lot about the rest of your side.