Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Cabbage patch kids The privileged suburban creatures who insist on calling me ‘dad’ will have nothing to do with the tripe that I lovingly source in bulk from Alexandra BL PREMIUM

My older daughter’s relentless struggle to get me to stop eating red meat continues unabated. Last week she took me to a French place and persuaded me to eat tagliatelle. With bacon shavings as a compromise.

When I told her I’d written a review about that dining experience, it emboldened her to take me to a Japanese eatery.