FRED KHUMALO: Press on Patricia de Lille Hats off to Patricia de Lille, who is to lay criminal charges against the company that charged the state R76m to stage three funerals

It is not always wise to praise government officials for announcing that they will be bringing criminal charges against individuals or companies involved in dodgy activities using state money.

Such praise usually turns out to be premature. Too often such announcements are but a smokescreen to delude the public into a false sense of comfort, to create an impression that "something is being done".