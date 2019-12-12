FRED KHUMALO: Our skin-deep thinking on race
When it comes to racism, most South Africans resort to shallow, knee-jerk judgments
12 December 2019 - 05:00
A white person kills a black person, then all white people in SA are racists. A black person mugs and injures a Chinese woman, then all black people in SA are thugs and xenophobes …
It’s amazing how quick people are in this country to resort to the silliest, shallowest commentary over something as profound as racism.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.