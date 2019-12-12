Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Our skin-deep thinking on race When it comes to racism, most South Africans resort to shallow, knee-jerk judgments BL PREMIUM

A white person kills a black person, then all white people in SA are racists. A black person mugs and injures a Chinese woman, then all black people in SA are thugs and xenophobes …

It’s amazing how quick people are in this country to resort to the silliest, shallowest commentary over something as profound as racism.