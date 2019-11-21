Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Sampling the game We skipped the beef, chicken and pork and had the kudu, eland, impala and crocodile. After the zebra, Khanyani lowered the flag BL PREMIUM

When my son came home from boarding school I was happy to have company in the house. My wife is still travelling, and the girls are not yet back from their institutions of higher learning.

So what do two men do best when they’re home alone? They eat a lot. To welcome Khanyani home after a year of barely tolerable boarding-school cuisine, I decided to take him to a place that was made for bingeing.