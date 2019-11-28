FRED KHUMALO: Getting to know ‘the other’

On the first occasion, we were astounded when Malaika started having a conversation with the Korean manager of the restaurant. At home she told us she had taught herself Korean, taking online classes. Not only can she speak Korean, she can actually read it. For her 16th birthday we flew her to South Korea, with her friend and the friend’s mother. Her friend’s mother told us Malaika had charmed her way into the hearts of Korean people — "speaking the language as if she was born to it".

Anyway, it was in this spirit of getting to know "the other" that I took my other two kids — Malaika is still at boarding school — to an Ethiopian restaurant this past weekend.

I’ve been to a number of Ethiopian restaurants, locally and abroad, but it was a first for the kids. It helped that the one we chose — there are quite a few in Joburg now — has décor that is easy on the eye. The music is also good. Incidentally, when we walked in they were playing the British-Nigerian singer Sade, my boyhood crush, as the young people say.