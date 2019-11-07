Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Just don’t stop to think Constant travel, serial speaking engagements and a 10-day walk all help to block the bad stuff from my consciousness BL PREMIUM

In my mother tongue, Zulu, we have a colourful expression: Iva likhishwa ngelinye iva. Literally translated, it means "To take out a thorn, you need another thorn."

My maternal grandmother used to throw this in my face whenever I asked why she was dressed warmly and drinking hot tea in the middle of a sweltering summer’s day in Durban.