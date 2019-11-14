Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: It’s our culture to move on Searching for an uplifting twist to events that left me as miserable as Gwede Mantashe’s claim that he did not pay the bribe he offered to reporters BL PREMIUM

It’s Saturday, and you’re home alone watching TV. Orlando Pirates are clearly going to lose against Kaizer Chiefs. You’re miserable. You get a message that a writing assignment you’ve been looking forward to has been cancelled.

More misery. You go to the fridge to get a beer. No beer. Now that you’re at the fridge, you might as well get a snack, even if it’s yesterday’s leftovers. There are two beautifully covered plates. You surmise that one of them is yours and other your wife’s. So you’re going to have two helpings of last night’s leftovers. Your spirits are buoyed. You yank the plates out of the fridge. You uncover one of them. Yuck! Cow trotters. Suddenly you remember how you didn’t eat dinner last night because the helper had cooked this monstrosity.