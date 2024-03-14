CHRIS ROPER: Make South Africa Jake’s again
Election season is upon us. As are deepfakes and disinformation designed to obfuscate
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Great news for Jacob Zuma’s new political party. No less a personage than former US president Donald Trump, the next leader of the increasingly less free world, has endorsed the MK Party. In a short TikTok video shared with the world, Trump said the following:
“Greetings all South Africans. My name is President Donald Trump. I urge all South Africans to vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe on May 29. The ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa has failed all South Africans. With this new party backed by president Jacob Zuma all South Africans will matter, vote MK.” ..
