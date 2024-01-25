McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Tech’s next AI wave set to transform the world
A raft of innovations is about to wash over the IT world, transforming computing and the way we work in fundamental ways
25 January 2024 - 05:00
Samsung Electronics last week took the wraps off the 2024 edition of its high-end smartphone series, the Galaxy S24.
The hardware upgrades, as we’ve come to expect from the big smartphone makers, were iterative. The new models have slightly better processors, slightly smaller bezels and slightly improved wireless support. If you own a previous-generation model (an S22 or S23), the hardware updates don’t offer compelling reasons to upgrade...
