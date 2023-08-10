McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Is the PC as we know it on borrowed time?
Microsoft may soon stream Windows fully to homes and businesses, just like Netflix
10 August 2023 - 05:00
The personal computer has changed the world in ways that were unimagined before its invention. Whether it was the beige box originally built by IBM in 1981 or one of the many clone PCs, the desktop computer transformed the world of work.
It has also driven a decades-long boom in productivity and spawned companies with market valuations today in the trillions of dollars — Microsoft ($2.5-trillion) and Apple ($3-trillion) are the most valuable companies in the world. Impressive, given that they were founded within a year of each other nearly half a century ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.