MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: It’s the end of the line for hard drives
After 67 years of service they are quickly being overtaken by flash storage, which is faster and more power efficient
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Even the most successful technologies eventually die and are replaced with superior ones. The hard disk drive (HDD) has had a phenomenal run, but its time is rapidly drawing to a close.
Introduced commercially 67 years ago by IBM, HDDs — also known as spinning disks, hard drives or fixed disks — consist of rotating platters coated in magnetic material onto which the binary digits (ones and zeroes) used by computers are stored (and retrieved) through a “head” mechanism that “flies” just above the surface of the disk...
