Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Joburg Property Co is a burning platform

The entity that oversees council-owned properties in Joburg appears to be a dysfunctional site of cadre deployment

28 September 2023 - 05:00

Revelations in the past few days that the newly elected directors of the Joburg Property Co (JPC) include a tollgate cashier, a receptionist and a school dropout have created further controversy for a vital institution in the country’s economic capital.

The JPC is under deserved scrutiny over its shambolic oversight of the 30,700 buildings under its mandate, which include the hijacked building where 77 people died in the Marshalltown fire in August...

