Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Early in Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage, Jonny Steinberg’s recently published and highly acclaimed book, he writes about Mandela’s years as a young boy, and how he was educated.
“Nowhere does Nelson tell us of the first book he read. Nor do any of his biographers,” Steinberg writes. “It might well have been John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress, which had been translated into Xhosa decades earlier and was a staple on mission school syllabuses. What we do know is that during his final year at Healdtown [Methodist school] he read the first volume of Lord Macaulay’s History of England, for students were examined on it at the end of the year.” ..
CHRIS ROPER: When no-one can read SA’s operating manual
The latest Pirls results offer a sobering assessment of South Africa’s basic education system — and of the country’s future leaders and prospects
