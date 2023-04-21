The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
Chinese company insists car production is imminent as it signs Absa finance deal
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
Is Chinese carmaker Beijing Automotive Industrial Co (BAIC) finally getting ready to build vehicles at its “white elephant” Eastern Cape assembly plant? BAIC South Africa CEO Charles Wang says the company hopes to start trial production runs in August. Commercial production is intended to follow “very soon”, though Wang says: “We can’t give an exact time.”
That uncertainty is par for the course. Since 2016, when Chinese and South African government officials turned the first sod at the site in the Coega industrial development zone, near Gqeberha, every stated deadline has been missed. Like the African elephant, which has a gestation period of nearly two years, BAIC’s 48ha white factory complex overlooking the N2 highway has taken forever to give birth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: It’s all systems go (nearly) for BAIC in SA
Chinese company insists car production is imminent as it signs Absa finance deal
Is Chinese carmaker Beijing Automotive Industrial Co (BAIC) finally getting ready to build vehicles at its “white elephant” Eastern Cape assembly plant? BAIC South Africa CEO Charles Wang says the company hopes to start trial production runs in August. Commercial production is intended to follow “very soon”, though Wang says: “We can’t give an exact time.”
That uncertainty is par for the course. Since 2016, when Chinese and South African government officials turned the first sod at the site in the Coega industrial development zone, near Gqeberha, every stated deadline has been missed. Like the African elephant, which has a gestation period of nearly two years, BAIC’s 48ha white factory complex overlooking the N2 highway has taken forever to give birth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.