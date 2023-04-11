Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla electrifies automotive ranking

Most brands lose value after a difficult year for the motor industry

11 April 2023 - 06:00

Tesla has overtaken traditional giants Toyota and Mercedes-Benz to become the world’s most valuable automotive brand. A report published last week shows that the value of the electric car brand has surged 44% since last year, to $66.2bn.

That puts it clear of 2022 leader Toyota, which has dropped to third place in 2023 after its value tumbled 18% from $64.3bn to $52.5bn, and Mercedes-Benz, which stayed in second place despite losing 3% to $58.8bn...

