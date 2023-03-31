A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
EU backs down on internal combustion engine ban
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
The condemned internal combustion engine (ICE) won a stay of execution this week when the EU watered down rules that will result in the petrol- and diesel-dependent technology being consigned to history in a few years.
Instead of an expected outright ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2035, the EU allowed the continued use of those employing carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, or e-fuels. The UK, which had planned to ban ICE technology after 2030, may follow suit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: Breaking the ICE
EU backs down on internal combustion engine ban
The condemned internal combustion engine (ICE) won a stay of execution this week when the EU watered down rules that will result in the petrol- and diesel-dependent technology being consigned to history in a few years.
Instead of an expected outright ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2035, the EU allowed the continued use of those employing carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, or e-fuels. The UK, which had planned to ban ICE technology after 2030, may follow suit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.