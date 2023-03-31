Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Breaking the ICE

EU backs down on internal combustion engine ban

31 March 2023 - 05:00

The condemned internal combustion engine (ICE) won a stay of execution this week when the EU watered down rules that will result in the petrol- and diesel-dependent technology being consigned to history in a few years.

Instead of an expected outright ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2035, the EU allowed the continued use of those employing carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, or e-fuels. The UK, which had planned to ban ICE technology after 2030, may follow suit...

