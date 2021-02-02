NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa opens bars and beaches — but vaccine questions linger
After the first of SA’s 42.5-million vaccine doses arrived on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was resolute on two things: no one will be forced to take the jab, and it be made available to all adults in SA, regardless of their citizenship and residency status.
SA was predictably slow off the starting blocks to secure vaccines — seen as the best way to shake off the grip of the global pandemic — but it has, at least, been in negotiations with a number of companies in a bid to play catch up.
The fact is, the country has yet to administer its first dose of the vaccine, Covishield — intended for frontline health workers — which arrived from the Serum Institute of India. It is expected to administer that vaccine only later in the month.
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism reports that inoculations are likely to only begin by mid-February — but even with the 500,000 additional doses which Ramaphosa said are yet to arrive, there is only enough to cover about half the country’s 1.25m health workers.
In his address last night, Ramaphosa announced that SA had secured 9-million doses from Johnson & Johnson, to be manufactured by Aspen in the country, while Pfizer has committed to delivering 20-million doses in the second quarter of the year. The country remains in negotiations with manufacturers to secure further supplies, he said.
“SA will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union, which has been negotiating with manufacturers to secure vaccines for the entire continent on a pooled basis,” he said. “Through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team of the African Union, we have to date secured 1-billion vaccines” for the whole of Africa.
Of these 1-billion vaccines, 700-million will come from the global Covax facility, while 300-million have been facilitated by the task team. “We will be getting other vaccines that will be donated by various private sector companies to add to the vaccines that our continent needs,” Ramaphosa added.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on February 1 2021 that SA will remain on adjusted lockdown alert level 3.
The private sector has been at the forefront of this: MTN, for example, has donated $25m to help finance the purchase of 7-million doses, which will be made available to African countries in the coming week. Ramaphosa has called on other private sector companies to follow this example.
Though Ramaphosa said he is pleased at the support from the private sector for the vaccine roll-out, resistance seems to be coming from within his own government. The Daily Maverick, for example, is reporting that the National Treasury is taking a hard line on the indemnification of pharmaceutical companies against “adverse events”, a move which is delaying the vaccine rollout and frustrating the health department.
In a bid to allay fears about the safety of the jab, Ramaphosa told the nation that the vaccines being bought have gone through meticulous testing, with large trials involving thousands of people.
Meanwhile, initial research in Israel — which is storming ahead of the rest of the world with its vaccine roll-out programme — shows that the vaccination drive in that country is yielding positive results, with an extremely low rate of infections, The Guardian reports.
But quite who will quality for the vaccine in SA is still unclear.
Ramaphosa contradicted health minister Zweli Mkhize, who told the SABC that SA’s vaccination programme would be rolled out only for SA citizens.
Instead, he said: “we aim to make the vaccine available to all adults living in SA, regardless of their citizenship or residence status. We will be putting in place measures to deal with the challenge of undocumented migrants so that, as with all other people, we can properly record and track their vaccination history. It is in the best interests of all that as many of us receive the vaccine as possible.”
The president also moved to allay fears that the jab would be forced on people. “I want to be clear. Nobody will be forced to take this vaccine. Nobody will be forbidden from travelling, from enrolling at school, or from taking part in any public activity if they have not been vaccinated.”
But perhaps the rule changes which got the most positive response were Ramaphosa’s announcements that the debilitating ban on alcohol will be lifted, as well as the bar on visiting beaches and parks.
Still, gatherings for events will be limited to 50 people for those held in indoor spaces and 100 people for events taking place outdoors.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.