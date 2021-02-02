NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa opens bars and beaches — but vaccine questions linger

After the first of SA’s 42.5-million vaccine doses arrived on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was resolute on two things: no one will be forced to take the jab, and it be made available to all adults in SA, regardless of their citizenship and residency status.

SA was predictably slow off the starting blocks to secure vaccines — seen as the best way to shake off the grip of the global pandemic — but it has, at least, been in negotiations with a number of companies in a bid to play catch up.

The fact is, the country has yet to administer its first dose of the vaccine, Covishield — intended for frontline health workers — which arrived from the Serum Institute of India. It is expected to administer that vaccine only later in the month.

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism reports that inoculations are likely to only begin by mid-February — but even with the 500,000 additional doses which Ramaphosa said are yet to arrive, there is only enough to cover about half the country’s 1.25m health workers.

In his address last night, Ramaphosa announced that SA had secured 9-million doses from Johnson & Johnson, to be manufactured by Aspen in the country, while Pfizer has committed to delivering 20-million doses in the second quarter of the year. The country remains in negotiations with manufacturers to secure further supplies, he said.

“SA will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union, which has been negotiating with manufacturers to secure vaccines for the entire continent on a pooled basis,” he said. “Through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team of the African Union, we have to date secured 1-billion vaccines” for the whole of Africa.

Of these 1-billion vaccines, 700-million will come from the global Covax facility, while 300-million have been facilitated by the task team. “We will be getting other vaccines that will be donated by various private sector companies to add to the vaccines that our continent needs,” Ramaphosa added.