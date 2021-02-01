National Government is moving fast on reforming the economy, says Cyril Ramaphosa President concedes that lockdown has hurt, but uncontrolled pandemic could have caused ‘irreversible damage’ BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government is moving with urgency to implement key economic reforms and remove regulatory barriers that increase costs and create inefficiencies in the economy.

The pledge to reform comes as the government struggles to offset the negative effects of Covid-19 on the embattled economy...