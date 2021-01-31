Business Vaccine nationalism should be made a crime against humanity BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was right to warn at this week's virtual annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting that vaccine nationalism is a threat and, dare I say, an impediment to a full global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "me and my people first" attitude mushrooming in parts of the world is immoral and short-sighted because no one country will be safe from Covid-19 until every country is safe. No continent will be safe until every continent is safe...