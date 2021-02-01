National / Health Moderna has offered to supply 20-million coronavirus vaccines to SA, say activists The health department says it is bound by a non-disclosure agreement and cannot reveal details of talks BL PREMIUM

US biotech company Moderna has offered SA 20-million coronavirus vaccines, health activists claimed on Monday night.

Heath department deputy director-general Anban Pillay said he was bound by a non-disclosure agreement with Moderna and was not able to reveal details of the government’s discussion with the company...