Self-storage proves a winner for Stor-Age
Humans are hoarders and can’t let go, not even in a recession. Which is great for self-storage company Stor-Age
25 June 2020 - 06:00
Unlike most of its listed property peers, which are reporting a pandemic-induced rise in vacancies and falling rentals, Stor-Age — the JSE’s only self-storage company — is still seeing solid demand for its products. In fact, inquiries from people looking for a place to stash their goods have increased by about 10% year-on-year since May 1, when less stringent lockdown restrictions took effect.
The company has also experienced a gain in overall take-up rates over the past seven weeks (there were more move-ins than move-outs).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now