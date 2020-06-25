Money & Investing Self-storage proves a winner for Stor-Age Humans are hoarders and can’t let go, not even in a recession. Which is great for self-storage company Stor-Age BL PREMIUM

Unlike most of its listed property peers, which are reporting a pandemic-induced rise in vacancies and falling rentals, Stor-Age — the JSE’s only self-storage company — is still seeing solid demand for its products. In fact, inquiries from people looking for a place to stash their goods have increased by about 10% year-on-year since May 1, when less stringent lockdown restrictions took effect.

The company has also experienced a gain in overall take-up rates over the past seven weeks (there were more move-ins than move-outs).