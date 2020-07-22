SARAH BUITENDACH: Covid’s chocolate cancel culture

It was a chilling moment. A forwarded image appeared in my WhatsApp: a photograph of a notice pasted on a shelf in Spar.

It read: “Please note -these lines will be discontinued soon: Milo 80g, Crunch 80g, Milky Bar Double 80g, Bar One Peanut, Peppermint Crisp 150g, Quality Street 200g & 500g and Chocolate Log.”

My involuntary response, aloud, to nobody, does not bear repeating here.

Unruffling myself, I phoned the friend who’d just sent me the pic. She was in a state. “Chocolate Log is my favourite”, she said. “What am I going to do?”.

You can see her point: in isolation after exposure to a Covid carrier, and with a toddler going stir crazy, this was the last straw.

I, meanwhile, was fixating on the Quality Streets. What would be the point of even having Christmas without the purple one, the mint-hued triangles and all the other ones that no one likes, but eats anyway?

My thoughts crystallised: I could handle a pandemic, loadshedding, even the planned water cut my suburb had been notified about – but this was a bridge, enrobed in a silky layer of chocolatey despair, too far.

“Who are the monsters at Nestle and Mondelez who’ve cancelled the last bit of joy in our lives,” I asked my bereft friend. We concluded it had to be some merciless expat with zero sense of South African cultural heritage and a fervent devotions to margins who’d spearheaded the cull. We were outraged.

“First Mondelez cancelled Tempos and, with it, our childhood memories. Now this!”, we raged. When I phoned my sister to loop her in on the catastrophe, her response was cutting: “If Woolworths cancels Chuckles, I’m ending it”.

Not long afterwards, a couple of hastily bashed out press releases appearing in my inbox, revealing the truth. The Chocolate Log was a goner, along with some other random Nestle goodies. But it was only a certain packet size of Quality Street that had been cut. The jewelled candy gems weren’t going anywhere.

Though the demise of the Chocolate Log had left my dear friend picking up the marshmallow-shaped pieces of her broken heart, I moved on swiftly. She wasn’t alone, however. A nation mourned, as this Timeslive piece attests.

No lockdown sugar rush

The thing is, we all got emotional about our favourite chocolate bars and, I would assume, chocolate is something we turn to in times of stress. “Wrong!”, as the Donald would say.