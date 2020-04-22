SARAH BUITENDACH: The unbearable despair of lockdown WhatsApp groups

My lockdown lair is part of a particularly virulent neighbourhood WhatsApp group.

Reading the endless feed of comments that its members generate (It goes night and day, day and night), is like being subsumed into a particularly nasty, not-so-smart circle of hell.

When not sharing blatantly obvious fake news and having unnaturally long conversations about cats in roofs (the animals are reclaiming the planets, don’t you know), there are some charming pockets of bigotry.

In April 2020, this has manifested in the form of spectres, hovering beyond their terylene curtains watching. And waiting. For the neighbours to leave their properties; for someone in the hood to breathe; for a “Charlie” or “Bravo” male to walk down the road. And then they light it up. The Whatsapp group becomes an inferno of accusations, speculations, haughty recitation of lockdown regulations, fear and animosity. And the animosity is directed, frequently, at the wastepickers and homeless people who, let’s face it, are in a much bleaker spot right now than the window phantoms.

I’m not here to lord it over a chat group, but I do think that at a moment like this, kindness goes a long way. We’re all scared right now but rabid hate won’t help. Compassion, empathy and gentleness could though. It’s hard enough to keep positive during Covid-19, but these kinds of WhatsApp groups are almost enough to plunge me into a pit of darkness. If it wasn’t for hilarious memes, smart articles and escapist books and series, I’m not sure I’d be managing. Something has to offset the rabid bite of reality right now.

The stand out example of these is a piece in the New York Times entitled “I’m working remotely. Can I keep hiding my secret baby?”.

And you thought you had problems. Anyhow, this outlandish question – levelled at Caity Weaver, a would-be agony aunt and writer, is one thing. But it’s her answer that is majestic. How to solve this cracker of a concealment conundrum? Read here for the big fix.

Perhaps unintentionally funny, is this article on Bear Grylls, the survivalist and man-about-dangerous-natural-environment. He’s also cooped up at home with his wife Shara and sons, and here, he doles out tips for coping.