SA real estate sector: time for reinvention?

Day, like Inglis, says an online business model isn’t devoid of real estate professionals guiding the process. "Instead, it’s about how digital systems and processes can assist real estate agencies to be more efficient and deliver a better service to clients."

Eazi’s online bidding platform, he says, allows for greater transparency between sellers and buyers, and a more streamlined process.

The challenge, says Day, is that changing to an integrated, online system requires significant investment into technology. "No off-the-shelf product is available. Products will need to be built or customised. People also need to adapt to a new way of working, which many may be reluctant to do."

Day believes the agencies that offer the best value will be most successful in the end. "We strongly believe that online, integrated agencies will be at the forefront, as they are able to save clients time and money," he says.

MC du Toit, CEO of BidX1 SA, agrees. "Technology has never been more important for our industry," he says, adding that digitisation allows real estate players to adopt more agile and secure ways of working while presenting investment opportunities to the market, despite the lockdown.

Du Toit cites a recent online sale of an apartment at "work, live and play" precinct Century City, in Cape Town’s Milnerton, as an example. The one-bedroom property, sold on auction in the lockdown’s first week, attracted 25 bidders who placed 90 bids in total. The final sales price was R1.46m.

"The entire process was completed digitally, with all the bidding displayed in real-time on our website," he says.

Meanwhile, it appears that traditional real estate agents are using the lockdown period to up-skill staff and gear up their digital capabilities to prepare for what is likely to become business unusual in the months ahead.