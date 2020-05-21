Western Cape property: boring is the only game in town

If boring is the new sexy, then Spear Reit is increasingly likely to pop up on investor radars.

Growing earnings uncertainty has become the new norm among real estate investment trusts (Reits), but the JSE’s only pure Western Cape-based property play still scores fairly high in terms of predictability.

The small-cap company, which was co-listed by industry veteran Mike Flax less than four years ago, is one of the few property counters still delivering on its dividend growth promises. Last week, Spear declared a decent 6% dividend growth for the year to end-February in line with its May 2019 guidance, which cemented the company’s uninterrupted track record of inflation-beating dividend growth since listing in November 2016.

Spear owns a portfolio of 32 properties worth R4.18bn.

These are a mix of retail, office and industrial buildings as well as two hotels — the swanky 15 on Orange in Cape Town’s city centre and DoubleTree by Hilton in Woodstock.

The bulk of its assets are located in and around Cape Town and therein lies one of the company’s major strengths.