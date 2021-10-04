Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Crunch time

04 October 2021 - 09:00
EMISSIONS SQUEEZE: Nomura, the Japanese investment bank, says it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect China to maintain stable growth rates given the government’s tough emissions targets. Picture: Bloomberg/Qilai Shen
EMISSIONS SQUEEZE: Nomura, the Japanese investment bank, says it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect China to maintain stable growth rates given the government’s tough emissions targets. Picture: Bloomberg/Qilai Shen

Power shortages across at least 10 Chinese provinces risk weighing on the country’s GDP as factories have had to cut output. Provinces are struggling to meet the government’s strict carbon emissions targets at the same time as coal prices have risen. Investment bank China Renaissance says the electricity squeeze could cut GDP growth by 0.1%-0.15% in the third and fourth quarters.

Financial Times

Slippery business

Signs of a global energy crunch have pushed oil prices above $80 a barrel for the first time in three years, as markets grapple with the prospect of widespread fuel shortfalls heading to year-end. This week’s rise brought the price of crude almost 55% higher for the year to date. A shortfall in global gas production, along with China’s drive to cut down on pollution from heavy industry, is expected to push crude higher as industries shift to using oil to generate power.

Financial Times

ANJANI TRIVEDI: Evergrande may be a harbinger as cash crunch hits China's SMEs

Chinese suppliers wait a long time to get paid by their customers
Opinion
1 day ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: China’s inability to deal with looming real estate crisis could spark global contagion

The sector needs to shrink but it is unlikely authorities can deliver the soft landing they have been attempting for the better part of a decade
Opinion
6 days ago

DESMOND LACHMAN: What Deng Xiaoping and his cat would do in SA

Policymakers need to emulate the former Chinese leader’s bold economic reforms to break the failed economic mould
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Changing its spots: why Sasol is going green
Money & Investing
2.
As Clicks boss emigrates, can SA keep its CEOs?
Money & Investing
3.
Remgro, unbundle the goods already!
Money & Investing
4.
A big bet on BEE managers
Money & Investing
5.
City Lodge: now, it’s all about survival
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.