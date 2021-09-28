Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: China’s inability to deal with looming real estate crisis could spark global contagion The sector needs to shrink but the soft landing it has been looking for is unlikely B L Premium

China is in the headlines again, this time because of the threatened implosion of a real estate development company, inauspiciously called Evergrande.

Evergrande is the second-largest real estate development company in China by revenue. Estimates are that real estate and related activities account for about 30% of China’s GDP, so this is arguably the largest sector of the economy...