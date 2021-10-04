News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | The third wave is over

04 October 2021 - 08:30
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Vaccine hesitancy in SA

62% of South Africans are willing to take the vaccine (11% of the population has been fully vaccinated)
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers | The cost of vaccine inequity

As the US mulls providing booster shots of Covid vaccines to its population, the developing world is struggling to catch up
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers | The facts on breakthrough vaccines

Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against Covid and breakthrough infections do happen in people who have been fully vaccinated
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Vaccines work

Full vaccination gives powerful protection against severe outcomes
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers: Covid corruption in SA

164 cases of Covid corruption have been finalised by the Special Investigating Unit valued at R3.5bn
News & Fox
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rainmaker Paul Mashatile just gives it away
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
By the numbers | The third wave is over
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Zondo in danger of a no-show
News & Fox
5.
Zuma: Calling in sick
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.