Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Striking crypto gold

26 August 2021 - 05:00
BITCOIN BOON: Bitcoin miners create coins by using powerful computers to solve mathematical puzzles. The number of coins that can be produced daily is fixed, so with fewer rivals, it is easier to mint new currency. Picture: Bloomberg/Paul Yeung
BITCOIN BOON: Bitcoin miners create coins by using powerful computers to solve mathematical puzzles. The number of coins that can be produced daily is fixed, so with fewer rivals, it is easier to mint new currency. Picture: Bloomberg/Paul Yeung

International bitcoin "miners" are reaping rewards from China’s effective ban on the energy-intensive practice, generating ever-higher profits by filling a vacuum in creating digital tokens left by former Chinese rivals. China launched a clampdown on crypto mining in June, part of a broader attempt to cut down on carbon emissions and a push against private cryptocurrencies as the country works on its own official digital coin.

Financial Times

(Air) Taxi!

Investors have poured an annual record $4.3bn into electric air taxi start-ups this year, as many hope to uncover "the next Tesla".

Funding was channelled through planned mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs), according to figures from McKinsey. Spacs list on stock markets and then go hunting for a target company to merge with. Funding for all types of future air mobility solutions, including drones, has soared 83% to more than $10.4bn in the past five years.

Financial Times

Facebook looks to add NFTs to crypto wallet

When the company launches its Novi digital wallet, it hopes to make nonfungible tokens part of the package
Life
5 hours ago

Crypto adoption by individuals soars

Asian states among top countries in crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis ranking
Markets
1 week ago

Bitcoin soars to $50,000 again for first time in three months

Bulls have taken heart from recent comments by Elon Musk and Cathie Wood, and from talk about Amazon’s possible involvement in cryptocurrency
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sim Tshabalala: how Standard Bank aims to nab 25m ...
Money & Investing
2.
Naspers: not a Facebook friend
Money & Investing
3.
Nepi execs out, but buyers in
Money & Investing
4.
BACKSTORY: Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais
Money & Investing / Backstory
5.
Grindrod Shipping: not such a salty sea dog
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.