Markets

Crypto adoption by individuals soars

18 August 2021 - 18:38 Joanna Ossinger
Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged in the past year along with prices. Picture: 123RF/PARILOVV
Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged in the past year along with prices. Picture: 123RF/PARILOVV

Global crypto adoption among ordinary investors has surged in the past year, according to crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis.

Using factors such as peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value received, Chainalysis said global crypto adoption has risen by more than 881% in the past year.

While the firm sees professional and institutional markets as crucial, it aimed to highlight the countries with the greatest crypto adoption by retail investors — focusing on use cases related to transactions and individual saving, rather than trading and speculation.

The top countries in the ranking are Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine.

“In emerging markets, many turn to cryptocurrency to preserve their savings in the face of currency devaluation, send and receive remittances, and carry out business transactions,” Chainalysis said in the report, “while adoption in North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Asia over the last year has been powered largely by institutional investment”.

Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged in the past year along with prices. Bitcoin has more than tripled in the past 12 months, while second-biggest crypto Ether is up about sevenfold, and many other top cryptocurrencies have registered strong gains as well. 

The firm’s global crypto adoption index ranked 154 countries by three main metrics. China and the US both dropped in the rankings, primarily because peer-to-peer trading volume declined.       

Chainalysis took out one factor it had used in previous analysis: number of deposits by country weighted by number of internet users. However, the firm found that it skewed the rankings towards countries with comparatively more decentralised finance, or DeFi, users. Instead, it is creating a DeFi Adoption Index that it said will be available in the coming weeks.

“Growing transaction volume for centralised services and the explosive growth of DeFi are driving cryptocurrency usage in the developed world and in countries that already had substantial adoption, while P2P platforms are driving new adoption in emerging markets,’ the Chainalysis report said.

“Our biggest question for the next 12 months is how much adoption will continue on those platform categories compared to new and emerging models we haven’t seen yet,” it said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

New US move on tax for crypto investors

Brokers will be required to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service
Markets
2 weeks ago

Countries must work together to regulate and optimise cryptocurrencies

Illicit activities made possible by anonymity have to be scrutinised
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Are cryptocurrencies solutions in search of a problem?

If central banks don't adopt digital currencies they might be left behind by the private sector in the transfer of funds
Life
1 month ago

Indian crypto trade booms amid shift from gold despite proposed ban

Investments grew from about $200m to nearly $40bn in the past year despite hostility from the central bank
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
RMB expects rand to gain more despite index ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces positive Asian markets as investors ...
Markets
3.
JSE will feel squeeze as China tightens tech rules
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as global mood ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises as Covid-19 concerns fuels its ...
Markets

Related Articles

How a $600m crypto heist took place

Companies

Bitcoin takes a knock amid China crackdown

Markets

SHANE WATKINS: Tracking crypto — even if you don’t believe in it

Opinion / Columnists

Cryptocurrencies part of financial system being built under noses of ...

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.