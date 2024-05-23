BACKSTORY: Matone Ditlhake of Corridor Africa

Matone Ditlhake, CEO of Corridor Africa. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Keep an eye on what the desired outcomes are, but don’t be dulled by the end goal because every deal has a life of its own.
What was your first job?
I was a cashier and packer at a local supermarket during school holidays and my first real job was as a trainee accountant at PwC.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I can’t remember, but I spent it on necessities at the time.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
It all comes together in the end, trust the process.
If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Education, because a better and a well-structured education system leads to better societal outcomes and serves as a catalyst in addressing the imbalances in society. In the end it’s all about giving people a choice.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an art enthusiast and historian.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I recently invested in a business which turned out to be a dud; due diligence is essential at all times rather than gut feel.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Personal self-development is the best investment decision I have ever made because I have been able to make an impact on many lives.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life by Steven Bartlett. It’s an unfiltered journey into remarkable stories of the people who have defined culture, achieved greatness and created stories worth studying.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The easy roads end up being more difficult!
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Synergy” — this phrase is used often when one is trying to explain why a plan will work when the data says it won’t.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would stop leading from the back, as it has been a disastrous formula that has eroded the “Thuma Mina” good, and start acting boldly and decisively on matters of importance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.