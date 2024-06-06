Investors still on the fence about Collins Property Group
The Christo Wiese-backed business has finally completed its restructure, but institutional buy-in is not expected to happen overnight
06 June 2024 - 05:00
Loyal shareholders of Tradehold, Christo Wiese’s former UK property arm, have been rewarded with a 50% uplift in dividends from the company in its new guise as Collins Property Group.
After a six-year restructuring process, including the sale of all its UK retail and commercial assets, the company has reinvented itself as a South African logistics-focused play. It was converted into a real estate investment trust (Reit) last December. ..
