Will Famous Brands refocus on fast food?
The group might ditch some of its smaller sit-down restaurants and beef up its menu of meatier staples
06 June 2024 - 05:00
After persistently nibbling at a wide range of smaller sit-down restaurant brands, South Africa’s largest food franchise group, Famous Brands, might need to refocus on its muscular fast-food core.
The group reiterated plans to sell some of its noncore assets over the medium term, with the market probably preferring it to beef up margins at its staple brands such as Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza...
