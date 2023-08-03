BACKSTORY: Tebogo Moraka, founding director of Kulima Capital

Tebogo Moraka, founding director of Kulima Capital. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
When I was studying for my master’s degree one of my finance professors taught me that whether you’re a buyer or a seller, the number one thing to establish is what the walkaway point is for yourself and what it is for the other party.
What was your first job?
I worked as a receptionist at my father’s business, Morubisi Technologies, immediately after my matric exams.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I think I got paid R6,000 and bought myself a gorgeous pair of nude Jenni Button pump heels. I later spent some of it on my first business at university, and after my parents promised to match the amount of my savings I put the rest into a savings account.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Be disciplined in assessing and categorising the tasks you enjoy the most, those you like the least and those you are indifferent about. Once you are clear on this, work out a plan to wean yourself off your least favourite tasks so you can optimise your time and resources on the tasks you enjoy.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
I wish I could fix the growing sense of political apathy among citizens.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I thrive on solitude. All my most successful decisions were taken during moments when I was alone and in absolute silence. My ability to single-handedly quieten any noise continues to be my ultimate superpower.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in people and projects that looked good on paper, without objectively interrogating the “shared” values and goals they claimed to have.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I am quite risk averse, so I’d say my long-term investments from my student days helped me a great deal to get out of an unpleasant situation recently. Second to that would be taking up the opportunity to further my studies internationally and dedicating time and money to exploring the rest of the world on my own.
What’s the best book you’ve read in the past six months, and why did you like it?
Faith in the Valley by Iyanla Vanzant. I’ve had the book for years and always return to it in seasons when intense focus is required.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Always trust yourself and your journey far more than anything or anyone else. Getting the perspective of others can help you refine your own plan, but it should never replace it.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Noted with thanks.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would say: “Thank you for the energy you put into your dreams, because you are going to live to enjoy them and so much more.”
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would make all state officials live at the same level as the most destitute citizens in our country. I would compensate and reward them according to the effect of their work on the lives of the most destitute. If the poorest of the poor feel no positive impact, neither should those who have the responsibility of healthily managing these conditions.
